Photo 1487
Cornus alba or red-barked dogwood
Nice colour in the park from these.
Ducks in the icy moat
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-02-12
12 February 2021
Walthamstow E17
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5921
photos
80
followers
81
following
407% complete
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
40
1484
41
1485
42
1486
1487
43
Views
4
Comments
1
The odd extra
Nokia 7.1
12th February 2021 9:37am
View Info
View All
Public
View
tree
,
red
,
winter
,
park
,
orange
,
dogwood
,
moat
Alison Tomlin
ace
Beautiful colours. Love a cornus, they're kind of exotic.
February 12th, 2021
