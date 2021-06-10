Previous
Next
Bookends by boxplayer
Photo 1550

Bookends

Leveret play an informal concert to round off the week of music workshops. My first since the start of the pandemic and I realised how much I've missed it. And oddly I realised that the last concert I'd seen before all this had been Leveret.

Spot the sheep https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-06-10

10 June 2021
Crowcombe, Somerset
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise