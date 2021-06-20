Previous
Comfrey on the towpath by boxplayer
Photo 1554

Comfrey on the towpath

Lots and lots of comfrey around - invasive but the insects (when the weather's better) love it.

Stop sticking your oar in https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-06-20

20 June 2021
Clapton E5
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

