Previous
Next
Morris dolls by boxplayer
Photo 1564

Morris dolls

Another project initiated by the Museum of British folklore - getting morris teams to dress up their own dolls based on their costumes.

Kern babby https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-07-04

4 July 2021
Euston NW1
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise