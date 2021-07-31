Previous
The Princess Bride by boxplayer
The Princess Bride

William Goldman's book of the film - which he wrote the screenplay of. I remember a fab film - book was entertaining with a little story within a story motif also - think the film might have done that too?

Baklava and Turkish tea https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-07-31

31 July 2021
Walthamstow E17
