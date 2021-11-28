Sign up
Photo 1642
The Mirror and the Light
At the Gielgud Theatre. Last performance.
Frank Pick
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-11-28
28 November 2021
Piccadilly Circus W1
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Tags
night
,
lights
,
play
,
theatre
,
gielgud theatre
,
the mirror and the light
