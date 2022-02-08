Previous
Train crossing the marshes by boxplayer
Photo 1682

Train crossing the marshes

Greater Anglia on its way into Liverpool Street.

Fox and runner https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-02-08

8 February 2022
Leyton E10
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Judith Johnson
Good shot, like the graffiti matching the train
February 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ooh well done!
February 8th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
That graffiti is quite splendid although I can’t quite make out what it says! All the colours here match up beautifully.
February 8th, 2022  
