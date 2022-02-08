Sign up
Photo 1682
Train crossing the marshes
Greater Anglia on its way into Liverpool Street.
Fox and runner
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-02-08
8 February 2022
Leyton E10
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6507
photos
107
followers
108
following
460% complete
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
34
35
36
1681
37
38
39
1682
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
8th February 2022 12:50pm
Tags
bridge
,
train
,
arch
,
arches
,
railway arches
,
walthamstow marshes
Judith Johnson
Good shot, like the graffiti matching the train
February 8th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ooh well done!
February 8th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
That graffiti is quite splendid although I can't quite make out what it says! All the colours here match up beautifully.
February 8th, 2022
