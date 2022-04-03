Previous
Next
F*** Boris F*** Putin by boxplayer
Photo 1721

F*** Boris F*** Putin

Some topical graffiti on this bridge. The Putin half barely visible with the green on green letters.

Spring on the Lee https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-04-03

3 April 2022
Clapton E5
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
471% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise