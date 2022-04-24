Previous
Church tea by boxplayer
Photo 1735

Church tea

Tea and homemade cakes for sale in Bredwardine church. Such a wonderful treat after a ramble.

Black Mountains view https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-04-24

24 April 2022
Bredwardine, Herefordshire
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
475% complete

Phil Howcroft
nice touch with the table decoration , looks like some rosemary is in the jar
April 25th, 2022  
