Church tea
Tea and homemade cakes for sale in Bredwardine church. Such a wonderful treat after a ramble.
24 April 2022
Bredwardine, Herefordshire
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
cake
tea
Phil Howcroft
nice touch with the table decoration , looks like some rosemary is in the jar
April 25th, 2022
