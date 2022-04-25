Previous
The Weir Garden by boxplayer
Photo 1736

The Weir Garden

One of the lovely beeches at the delightful Weir Garden on the river Wye - bluebells and other spring flowers all around.

Shelwick Court https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-04-25

25 April 2022
Swainshill, Hereford
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

