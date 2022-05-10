Previous
Feed me tacos and tell me I'm pretty by boxplayer
Photo 1745

Feed me tacos and tell me I'm pretty

The Spot had a two for one deal on their tacos - had a very yummy halloumi one and a prawn one, along with Cajun fries.

Chilli salt https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-10

10 May 2022
Croydon, Surrey
Susan Wakely ace
Great fluorescent sign.
May 10th, 2022  
