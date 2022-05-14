Previous
Milestone by boxplayer
Photo 1747

Milestone

Dave uses his 60+ Oyster card for the first time. It arrived yesterday just in time for today's trip.

Peony heaven https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-14

14 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
Kathy A ace
And he looks very happy about it.
May 15th, 2022  
