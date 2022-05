Kalush Orchestra

Reacting with jubilation to their win at the Eurovision Song Contest. Amazingly after 2 years of scoring not a single point, the UK won the jury votes and was only pipped to second by the public votes overwhelmingly and quite understandably in support of Ukraine.



A great result all round - just heartbreaking that it's because of the current horrific war. It was just my sort of thing - a mashup involving traditional music and modern (rap).



Walthamstow E17