Previous
Next
Wet end to the day by boxplayer
Photo 1756

Wet end to the day

Having started damp and continued damp through the day, a heavy shower struck as I made my way down Victoria Street via Boots for a vitamin C stock up.

Wet start to the day https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-24

24 May 2022
Victoria SW1
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
nice low viewpoint
May 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise