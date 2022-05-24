Sign up
Photo 1756
Wet end to the day
Having started damp and continued damp through the day, a heavy shower struck as I made my way down Victoria Street via Boots for a vitamin C stock up.
Wet start to the day
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-24
24 May 2022
Victoria SW1
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6691
photos
131
followers
140
following
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1502
141
1754
142
1755
143
1756
144
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
24th May 2022 6:17pm
Tags
street
,
wet
,
puddle
,
umbrella
,
victoria
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
nice low viewpoint
May 24th, 2022
