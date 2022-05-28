Previous
Lighting the way by boxplayer
Lighting the way

Fairy lights lighting up the staircase to our Airbnb lodge.

28 May 2022
Wingfield, Suffolk
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Renee Salamon ace
How pretty - and practical - enjoy your stay
May 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks inviting. Enjoy your time away.
May 29th, 2022  
