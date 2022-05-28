Sign up
Photo 1759
Lighting the way
Fairy lights lighting up the staircase to our Airbnb lodge.
Wingfield Barns
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-28
28 May 2022
Wingfield, Suffolk
28th May 2022
28th May 22
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6698
photos
131
followers
141
following
481% complete
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1756
145
146
1757
1758
147
1759
148
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
28th May 2022 10:03pm
Tags
night
,
dark
,
light
,
lights
,
stairs
,
fairy lights
,
staircase
Renee Salamon
ace
How pretty - and practical - enjoy your stay
May 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks inviting. Enjoy your time away.
May 29th, 2022
