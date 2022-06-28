Previous
Breakfast plate by boxplayer
Breakfast plate

At the Willow Arts Café. Looked exactly like the sort of place where hipsters hang out with their laptops over one cup of coffee. But oddly they had no WiFi - probably to deter said hipsters. Breakfast plate was yummy.

28 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
Lesley ace
That looks very fresh and tasty. Yum!
June 28th, 2022  
