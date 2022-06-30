Previous
Next
Photo 1778

Orchestra of Syrian Musicians

Playing to an appreciative audience at the Sanctuary, part of the Music Halls Project series of concerts. There seemed to be many people who knew all the words and clapped and swayed along.

Rainbow in the puddle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-30
Lunch in the garden with Foxykins https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-30

30 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise