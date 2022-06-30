Sign up
Photo 1778
Orchestra of Syrian Musicians
Playing to an appreciative audience at the Sanctuary, part of the Music Halls Project series of concerts. There seemed to be many people who knew all the words and clapped and swayed along.
Rainbow in the puddle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-30
Lunch in the garden with Foxykins
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-30
30 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
6780
photos
138
followers
152
following
487% complete
Tags
concert
,
musicians
,
syrian
,
syria
