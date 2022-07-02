Previous
Grasshopper by boxplayer
Photo 1780

Grasshopper

Dave spotted this little fellow just by us at breakfast - very sweet, don't see them that often.

Hipster hangout https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-02

2 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

