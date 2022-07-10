Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1787
Klezmer Klub
Playing great klezmer tunes, and reading stories and singing songs from early 20th century Yiddish London.
Red hot
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-10
10 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6802
photos
140
followers
153
following
489% complete
View this month »
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Latest from all albums
188
189
1785
190
1786
1535
1787
191
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
10th July 2022 9:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
concert
,
musicians
,
drummer
,
folk
,
jewish
,
folk music
,
trombone
,
clarinet
,
folk club
,
double bass
,
klezmer
,
klezmer klub
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close