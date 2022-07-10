Previous
Klezmer Klub by boxplayer
Klezmer Klub

Playing great klezmer tunes, and reading stories and singing songs from early 20th century Yiddish London.

Red hot https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-10

10 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
