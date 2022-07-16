Sign up
Photo 1789
Cordial
At Hilary's. After a few glasses of pink prosecco and rosé, this was very refreshing - garden-grown raspberries and blackberries.
Christmas in July
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-16
Fairytale of New York
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-17
17 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
0
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6811
photos
140
followers
153
following
490% complete
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
193
1788
194
195
196
197
1789
1536
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
16th July 2022 3:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fruit
,
glass
,
drink
,
berry
,
bottle
,
garden
,
berries
,
cordial
