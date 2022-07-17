Sign up
Photo 1790
Odd one out
At the session this afternoon.
Tom Moore and Archie Moss
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-17
Acoustic
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-17
17 July 2022
St Paul's EC4
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6814
photos
140
followers
153
following
5
The odd extra
M2101K6G
17th July 2022 1:39pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
pub
,
musician
,
music
,
folk
,
folk session
,
recorder
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
,
music"
,
”folk
