Harvestman by boxplayer
Photo 1793

Harvestman

Phalangium opilio. Sunning itself on a borage leaf.

23 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
