It's been a long time by boxplayer
Photo 1802

It's been a long time

Back at the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in years. We hadn't been for a while even before COVID. I bought a last-minute ticket this morning as Dave was going to be out.

Looking a lot like autumn https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-18

18 August 2022
South Kensington SW7
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Boxplayer

