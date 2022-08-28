Sign up
Photo 1811
Session
A snippet of this afternoon's session - there were fiddles, bodhrans, flutes, accordions, a guitar and also uillean pipes on quite a few numbers.
The last chocolate fudge cake
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-28
28 August 2022
Highgate N19
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
6898
photos
138
followers
150
following
496% complete
View this month »
pub
guitar
music
folk
folk session
session
