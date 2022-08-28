Previous
Photo 1811

Session

A snippet of this afternoon's session - there were fiddles, bodhrans, flutes, accordions, a guitar and also uillean pipes on quite a few numbers.

The last chocolate fudge cake https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-28

28 August 2022
Highgate N19
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
496% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

