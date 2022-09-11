Previous
Next
Moby Dicks by boxplayer
Photo 1819

Moby Dicks

Spot the apostrophe crime at this site of the 1954 film. Stopped here briefly to grab a takeaway tea during our trip from Bunmahon to Cork, a very wet morning.

The Lee from the open-top sightseeing bus https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-11

11 September 2022
Youghal, Co Cork
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
498% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise