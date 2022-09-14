Previous
Breakfast scones by boxplayer
Photo 1822

Breakfast scones

Rosa's fruit scones that she baked specially for our breakfast - yummy with butter, cream and jam.

O'Neill's Bar and Restaurant https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-14

14 September 2022
County Cork
