Photo 1826
Ferry at Fishguard
The ferry sits waiting to make its next journey west.
Catching the morning ferry
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-18
18 September 2022
Fishguard, Wales
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
1
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6949
photos
138
followers
148
following
501% complete
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1827
263
264
265
1828
266
1829
267
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
18th September 2022 11:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea
,
ferry
,
fishguard
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a pretty view!
September 24th, 2022
