Preparing for the Marathon by boxplayer
Photo 1832

Preparing for the Marathon

Roads blocked off again but for a nicer reason. The London Marathon, once more moved to early autumn to minimise COVID impacts apparently.

29 September 2022
St James's Park SW1
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Pat Knowles ace
Seems a sensible time….always a very uplifting event to watch.
September 29th, 2022  
