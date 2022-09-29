Sign up
Photo 1832
Preparing for the Marathon
Roads blocked off again but for a nicer reason. The London Marathon, once more moved to early autumn to minimise COVID impacts apparently.
Morning light
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-29
29 September 2022
St James's Park SW1
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6957
photos
138
followers
150
following
501% complete
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
268
1830
269
270
1831
271
1832
272
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
29th September 2022 8:04am
Tags
flag
,
flags
,
buckingham palace
,
union flag
,
the mall
,
union flags
Pat Knowles
ace
Seems a sensible time….always a very uplifting event to watch.
September 29th, 2022
