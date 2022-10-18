Previous
Whistling duck by boxplayer
Photo 1839

Whistling duck

Not a great photo, but I took a picture of this interesting water bird so I could Google Lens it. Turns out it's a fulvous whistling duck. No idea if it whistles.

Low mist https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-10-18

18 October 2022
St James's Park SW1
