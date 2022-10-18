Sign up
Photo 1839
Whistling duck
Not a great photo, but I took a picture of this interesting water bird so I could Google Lens it. Turns out it's a fulvous whistling duck. No idea if it whistles.
Low mist
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-10-18
18 October 2022
St James's Park SW1
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
0
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6984
photos
145
followers
154
following
503% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
18th October 2022 8:18am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
park
,
duck
,
whistling duck
