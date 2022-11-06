Previous
Next
Ornate by boxplayer
Photo 1853

Ornate

The ceiling of the room where we had our choir rehearsal today.

Raindrops on ivy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-11-06

6 November 2022
Westminster SW1
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise