Photo 1863
Arch
Coming through the arch at this afternoon's tea dance with Blowzabella.
Mad jaunt to Oxford
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-11-27
27 November 2022
Kennington, Oxford
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7050
photos
141
followers
151
following
Views
6
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
27th November 2022 5:37pm
Tags
dance
,
dancing
,
arch
,
dancer
,
dancers
,
bal
,
ceilidh
