Guildford cathedral by boxplayer
Guildford cathedral

A most striking modern cathedral building.

10 December 2022
Guildford, Surrey
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
JackieR ace
A stark modern and impressive building. Nice cafe too!!
December 11th, 2022  
Tim L ace
A 'striking building' ! You're so polite.
December 11th, 2022  
