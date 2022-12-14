Previous
Kirkham's Lancashire by boxplayer
Photo 1872

Kirkham's Lancashire

Dave ordered this beauty from the Courtyard Dairy.

Winter morning in shedland https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-12-14

14 December 2022
Walthamstow E17
14th December 2022

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's huuuuge!!! How long will it last?
December 14th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Wow…… I do like a nice cheese.
December 14th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, that looks so good
December 14th, 2022  
