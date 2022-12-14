Sign up
Photo 1872
Kirkham's Lancashire
Dave ordered this beauty from the Courtyard Dairy.
Winter morning in shedland
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-12-14
14 December 2022
Walthamstow E17
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7078
photos
144
followers
151
following
512% complete
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1869
1870
345
1871
346
347
1872
348
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th December 2022 2:16pm
Privacy
Tags
cheese
,
lancashire
,
cheese knife
JackieR
ace
That's huuuuge!!! How long will it last?
December 14th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Wow…… I do like a nice cheese.
December 14th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, that looks so good
December 14th, 2022
