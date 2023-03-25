Sign up
Photo 1915
Lots of patches
Another cushion from friend Anna, made by a talented artist friend of hers.
Cinnamon buns at the Finnish church
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-25
Purple patch again
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-25
25 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
4
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7275
photos
162
followers
178
following
524% complete
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1913
1620
1914
83
1621
84
1915
1622
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
25th March 2023 5:32pm
Tags
patch
,
cushion
,
circles
,
dyed
,
patches
Kathryn M
Lovely. Given me an idea of what to do to use up some of my quilting scraps. Kitchen revamp needs some cushions.....
March 26th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Brilliant idea, lovely colours
March 26th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Love this cushion
March 26th, 2023
Cherrill
Oh love this cushion!! Quite a cushion collection you have there! fav
March 26th, 2023
