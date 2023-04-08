Previous
Spectacled owl by boxplayer
Photo 1925

Spectacled owl

Called something like Scooby - at Jambs Owls in the grounds of Hall Place and Gardens. They're originally from South America.

Under the A2

8 April 2023
Bexley, Kent
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
