Owl lantern by boxplayer
Photo 2005

Owl lantern

The highlight of the final night torchlight procession at Sidmouth Folk Festival. See it fly in a short clip. https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-08-20

Compass Roses https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-11

11 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
