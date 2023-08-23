Sign up
Previous
Photo 2010
Circe
A excellent retelling of the legend of the witch Circe and many other myths besides. More about what it is to be human than divine.
The Tower
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-23
23 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
2
0
550% complete
Tags
book
,
novel
,
circe
,
read books
,
madeline miller
JackieR
ace
I really enjoyed this book, it had me googling throughout to find out more about the myths
August 23rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
ha ha yes same here, she interpreted them really well!
August 23rd, 2023
