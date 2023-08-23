Previous
Circe by boxplayer
Circe

A excellent retelling of the legend of the witch Circe and many other myths besides. More about what it is to be human than divine.

23 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
JackieR ace
I really enjoyed this book, it had me googling throughout to find out more about the myths
August 23rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ha ha yes same here, she interpreted them really well!
August 23rd, 2023  
