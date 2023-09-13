Sign up
Photo 2021
Photo 2021
The Murder Book
The latest Tom Thorne and a gripping read as ever.
In a brown study
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-13
13 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
252
2019
253
254
2020
255
256
2021
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
The odd extra
M2101K6G
13th September 2023 10:22am
Tags
book
,
novel
,
mark billingham
,
read books
,
the murder book
Kitty Hawke
ace
I like that series of books too.
September 13th, 2023
Lesley
ace
It’s on my shelf already!
September 13th, 2023
