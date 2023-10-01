Previous
Kew Gardens by boxplayer
Kew Gardens

Flying over as we descended to Heathrow. Always fun spotting the landmarks of London from the air.

Royal Jordanian in-flight meal https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-10-01

1 October 2023
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s great
October 11th, 2023  
