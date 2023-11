At the Finnish Church for the annual Christmas fair. We arrived only 10 minutes after opening time but still had to wait 20 minutes to enter. I blame the obsession with Nordic noir and hygge.Andy among the bunting https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-25 Balls https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-25 25 November 2023Rotherhithe SE16