Photo 2056
At the Finnish Church for the annual Christmas fair. We arrived only 10 minutes after opening time but still had to wait 20 minutes to enter. I blame the obsession with Nordic noir and hygge.
Andy among the bunting
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-25
Balls
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-25
25 November 2023
Rotherhithe SE16
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7731
photos
168
followers
189
following
563% complete
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
327
2055
1690
328
1691
2056
1692
329
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
25th November 2023 12:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
waiting
,
queue
,
finnish church
Bill Davidson
Wow……. I do not enjoy queueing!
November 26th, 2023
