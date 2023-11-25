Previous
Queue by boxplayer
Photo 2056

Queue

At the Finnish Church for the annual Christmas fair. We arrived only 10 minutes after opening time but still had to wait 20 minutes to enter. I blame the obsession with Nordic noir and hygge.

25 November 2023
Rotherhithe SE16
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Wow……. I do not enjoy queueing!
November 26th, 2023  
