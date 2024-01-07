Sign up
Photo 2078
Photo 2078
Greenham Common Peace Camp
Banner c1982 made by Thalia Campbell. At the Radical Landscapes exhibition at the William Morris Gallery.
Flooded park
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-01-07
7 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7833
photos
165
followers
189
following
569% complete
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
3
4
5
2076
6
2077
2078
7
Views
8
Comments
3
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
7th January 2024 3:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
peace
,
banner
,
protest
,
radical
,
cnd
,
greenham common
Helen Jane
Oh how exciting. My husband and I went to that exhibition last weekend - we were visiting London and had a few hours to spare and I found this hidden gem of a museum online. It did not disappoint.
January 7th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
@helenhall
my local, so proud
January 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I remember the woman chaining themselves to the gates. It was reported on the local news for weeks.
January 7th, 2024
