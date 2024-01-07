Previous
Greenham Common Peace Camp by boxplayer
Greenham Common Peace Camp

Banner c1982 made by Thalia Campbell. At the Radical Landscapes exhibition at the William Morris Gallery.

Flooded park https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-01-07

7 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Helen Jane
Oh how exciting. My husband and I went to that exhibition last weekend - we were visiting London and had a few hours to spare and I found this hidden gem of a museum online. It did not disappoint.
January 7th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@helenhall my local, so proud
January 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I remember the woman chaining themselves to the gates. It was reported on the local news for weeks.
January 7th, 2024  
