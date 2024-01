Very bad zoomed-in image taken by Dave but we were so excited to see the goings-on in the garden this afternoon. I heard fox barking and looked out to see two new, large, fluffy dog foxes on their hind legs having a set-to with Fernanda snuggled into the kennel paying them no mind whatsoever.Will we be hearing the patter of tiny foxy feet in the spring I wonder....?View from the overground train https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-01-20 20 January 2024Walthamstow E18