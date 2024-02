And very learned, educated and intelligent too. Elizabeth Dauncey, daughter of Thomas More who believed in educating his daughters as well as his sons. She married and had lots of children and lived to the relatively good age of 58. Anne Boleyn - well we all know what happened to her. At the superb Holbein exhibition at The Queen's Gallery.Airboxes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-03 Pigeons in the city https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-03 3 February 2024Victoria SW1