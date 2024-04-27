Sign up
Photo 2138
Kom Ombo selfie
Catching up with holiday photos. Joining the crowds for an evening sightseeing tour of this impressive temple and the associated crocodile museum.
Nubian Museum
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-27
27 April 2024
Kom Ombo, Egypt
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
3
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8086
photos
178
followers
206
following
587% complete
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
124
2143
125
2144
126
127
2145
1795
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th April 2024 7:09pm
Tags
temple
,
egypt
,
selfie
,
ruins
,
ancient egypt
,
kom ombo
Susan Wakely
ace
Great selfie shot.
May 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great selfie.
May 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 12th, 2024
