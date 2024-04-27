Previous
Next
Kom Ombo selfie by boxplayer
Photo 2138

Kom Ombo selfie

Catching up with holiday photos. Joining the crowds for an evening sightseeing tour of this impressive temple and the associated crocodile museum.

Nubian Museum https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-27

27 April 2024
Kom Ombo, Egypt
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great selfie shot.
May 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great selfie.
May 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise