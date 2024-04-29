Sign up
Photo 2140
Sunset fishing
Catching up with holiday photos. A local boat ventures out on to the Nile in front of our hotel in Luxor.
Colossi of Memnon
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-29
29 April 2024
Luxor, Egypt
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
fisherman
,
nile
,
fishing
,
evening
,
egypt
,
fishing boat
,
luxor
,
river nile
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely scene.
May 15th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A super image.
May 15th, 2024
