Sunset fishing by boxplayer
Photo 2140

Sunset fishing

Catching up with holiday photos. A local boat ventures out on to the Nile in front of our hotel in Luxor.

Colossi of Memnon https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-29

29 April 2024
Luxor, Egypt
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
588% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely scene.
May 15th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A super image.
May 15th, 2024  
