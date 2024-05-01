Previous
Ancient Egyptian offerings by boxplayer
Photo 2142

Ancient Egyptian offerings

Bringing in the fishing catch in the Tomb of Kagemni. Catching up with holiday photos.

1 May 2024
Sakkara, Egypt
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Zilli ace
Love the whole series on Egypt.
May 18th, 2024  
