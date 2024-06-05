Sign up
Photo 2160
East Bank
As opposed to South Bank I suppose. New cultural site on the banks of the Lea directly opposite the old Olympic Stadium (now home to West Ham). Hosting a new V&A site, London College of Fashion, Sadlers Wells and the BBC.
Making More Mischief
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-05
Leaf array
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-05
5 June 2024
East Bank E20
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
4
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8137
photos
179
followers
207
following
591% complete
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
1798
155
1799
1800
156
2160
1801
157
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
5th June 2024 1:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bridge
,
architecture
,
east bank
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks great. They're tarting the place up!
June 5th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Interesting
June 5th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Thanks so much for this information and photo! I've been to their website and signed up. V&A is my favourite museum and I'm excited to visit this one when it opens in 2025!
June 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A striking architectural delight…for the V&A. Wow!
June 5th, 2024
