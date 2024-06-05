Previous
East Bank

As opposed to South Bank I suppose. New cultural site on the banks of the Lea directly opposite the old Olympic Stadium (now home to West Ham). Hosting a new V&A site, London College of Fashion, Sadlers Wells and the BBC.

5 June 2024
East Bank E20
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Judith Johnson ace
Looks great. They're tarting the place up!
June 5th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Interesting
June 5th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Thanks so much for this information and photo! I’ve been to their website and signed up. V&A is my favourite museum and I’m excited to visit this one when it opens in 2025!
June 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A striking architectural delight…for the V&A. Wow!
June 5th, 2024  
