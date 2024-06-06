Sign up
Photo 2161
Breakfasts
At the new cafe that's taken over the old Papa Bruno site. G and H are in impressed - not bad breakfasts at all.
Chilling on the Thames
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-06
Barely there footprint
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-06
6 June 2024
Westminster SW1
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8140
photos
179
followers
207
following
Yao RL
ace
The breakfast looks very British.
June 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Can’t beat a full English.
June 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Chilling on the Thames is a great thing to do…
June 6th, 2024
