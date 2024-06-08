Previous
Gin artistry by boxplayer
Gin artistry

Dave excelled this afternoon with the gin he made me when I came in from taking mum to the Highgate fair. Very stylish.

The look of love https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-08
Senecio https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-08

8 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
Karen
That orange peel with ice adds a real artistic flair! Plus its in a wonderful glass. Cheers! 🥂
June 8th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
Oh yes.........that does look good !
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley
Very thoughtful & romantic…
June 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
That’s my tipple! I shall pop round !
June 8th, 2024  
Suzanne
Delightful!
June 8th, 2024  
Zilli
I should try this
June 8th, 2024  
