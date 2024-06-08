Sign up
Photo 2162
Gin artistry
Dave excelled this afternoon with the gin he made me when I came in from taking mum to the Highgate fair. Very stylish.
8 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
glass
drink
garden
curly
artistic
gin
curl
orange peel
gin and tonic
Karen
ace
That orange peel with ice adds a real artistic flair! Plus its in a wonderful glass. Cheers! 🥂
June 8th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh yes.........that does look good !
June 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very thoughtful & romantic…
June 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s my tipple! I shall pop round !
June 8th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Delightful!
June 8th, 2024
Zilli
ace
I should try this
June 8th, 2024
