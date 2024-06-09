Previous
Insect hotel by boxplayer
Photo 2163

Insect hotel

Bonus wild photo - I spotted this handy insect hotel at Tottenham Lock as I cycled along the towpath.

Art Trail https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-09
Coppermill Stream https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-09

9 June 2024
Tottenham Hale N17
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
592% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful!!!
June 9th, 2024  
Karen ace
This is so unique! I've never seen anything like it - it's a fabulous concept! Very interesting, just love it. Its beautifully made.
June 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
That’s wild! Never seen one before
June 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautifully made, it’s a credit to the builder. Lucky insects! A palace.
June 9th, 2024  
