Previous
Photo 2163
Insect hotel
Bonus wild photo - I spotted this handy insect hotel at Tottenham Lock as I cycled along the towpath.
Art Trail
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-09
Coppermill Stream
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-09
9 June 2024
Tottenham Hale N17
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
4
4
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8148
photos
179
followers
207
following
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
159
1803
2162
160
1804
1805
161
2163
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
9th June 2024 2:49pm
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
insect hotel
Beverley
ace
Wonderful!!!
June 9th, 2024
Karen
ace
This is so unique! I've never seen anything like it - it's a fabulous concept! Very interesting, just love it. Its beautifully made.
June 9th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
That’s wild! Never seen one before
June 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautifully made, it’s a credit to the builder. Lucky insects! A palace.
June 9th, 2024
